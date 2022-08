NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 11: Carrie Underwood performs during day 3 of CMA Fest 2022 at Nissan Stadium on June 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Carrie Underwood stepped out for a night on the town and ended up doing what she does best, taking the stage.

The “Ghost Story” singer joined the bar band for a Tom Petty & Stevie Nicks cover of “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around.”

