WOW!… you’ll need a tissue or two for this one.

Craig Morgan visited the Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday (Oct 17) and moved not only the host, but her guests Blake Shelton, and Eva Mendes with a song that pays tribute to his late son.

Craig lost his son in a tragic tubing accident 3 years ago, and you can tell he’s still morning the loss of his late son in an emotional performance of “The Father, My Son and the Holy Ghost”.