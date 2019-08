Really feeling this “Heartless” song by DJ-Producer Diplo with Morgan Wallen on vocals.

Couple a boys from the south makin music we love @diplo #heartless pic.twitter.com/J6eEvErEXD — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) August 16, 2019

Also, there may be a video in the works as Diplo posted this clip featuring he and Morgan at what looks like an amusement park.