Watch: Ellen Degeneres Opens Show With Apology, Takes Responsibility For “Toxic Workplace Environment”

Ellen Degeneres had a rough summer after countless “toxic workplace environment” accusations started flooding social media.

The Ellen Degeneres Show host opened season 18 a little different this go around, yet still managed to scatter in a few jokes while addressing the rumors about her behavior on set, “Sometimes I get sad, I get mad, I get anxious, I get frustrated, I get impatient, and I am working on all of that.”

Ellen also announced that her DJ/sidekick Twitch had been promoted to co-executive producer.