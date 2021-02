We were first introduced to Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner on American Idol, and now GAbby is blowing up the charts with her smach debut single “I Hope” and now “The Good Ones”, but did you know that she also married her fellow Idol contestant, Foehner?

The two got hitched in 2019 and are now proud parents of a baby girl, Baylah May.

As of lately Cade’s been sing backup and playing guitar for wife, Gabby, but the two have shared some pretty impressive covers during their time in quarantine too.