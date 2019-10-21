[Watch] Garth Brooks Helps Honor R&B Duo Sam & Dave At ‘Grammy Salute to Music Legends’ TV Special

Garth Brooks teamed up with Sam Moore from R&B Duo Sam & Dave to perform a medley of “Hold On, I’m Comin’” and “Soul Man” during the Grammy Salute to Music Legends TV special.

The event was taped in July and aired aired this past Friday (Oct 18) on PBS, check out a clip of Garth and Sam below.

Other performances included Snoop Dogg, Johnny Mathis, Sheila E, Patti Austin, Lalah Hathaway, Gregory Porter and select honorees.