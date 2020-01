YES!

Pop singer Halsey and country cutie Kelsea Ballerini have teamed up for a new episode of CMT Crossroads.

We can already tell it’s going to be epic after seing them perform Halsey’s “Graveyard” together!

Save the date. Get your DVRs ready… y’all, this is a night of two amazing performers singing each others hits that you don’t want to miss!

CMT Crossroads: Halsey & Kelsea Ballerini airs March 25 at 10PM.