WATCH: Heart Wrenching Video of Child Threatening to Kill Himself over Bullying

A nine-year-old Australian boy’s pleas to give him a knife so he can kill himself due to cruel bullying is going viral.

Quaden Bayles was born with a condition that causes dwarfism and was filmed by his mother crying and saying he wanted a knife so he could kill himself. Fellow Australian Hugh Jackman offered his friendship, sending Quaden a personal video telling the boy he’s stronger than he knows and that bullying is not OK.

I’m hoping my lovely followers in Australia will somehow bring this to the attention of my pal, #QuadenBayles. Hang in there, Quaden! You’ve got more friends than you know. I was bullied a lot as a kid. We’ve all been there. Go, Quaden! https://t.co/yZJs5Rd5F6 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 21, 2020

Eric Trump and Megyn Kelly also sent messages of support. People around the world have already donated more than 140-thousand dollars so Quaden can go to Disneyland.