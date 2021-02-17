Watch: ‘Idol’ Contestant’s Dad Dis Luke Bryan

Oh snap! This American Idol contestant’s dad was not happy about after his daughter didn’t get the golden ticket…
What did @DanicaSteakley's Dad just say?! 😳😳😳#AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/FqjP3ahSdd
— American Idol (@AmericanIdol) February 15, 2021
At least Luke was cool about it, he even joked with Blake Shelton following his dis…
Welp, hopefully @DanicaSteakley’s Dad knows your songs @blakeshelton haha! #AmericanIdol
— Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) February 15, 2021
You can catch the new season of American Idol Sunday’s at 8|7c on ABC.