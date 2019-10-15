Watch it live: Fourth Democratic Debate

Tonight the Democrats will take the stage once again for what is to be their fourth debate.

12 candidates are expected to share the spotlight despite only eight of those candidates qualifying for next month’s debate.

Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julián Castro, Tulsi Gabbard, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O’Rourke, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang will all take the stage.

Since the last debate in September, several issues have arisen. House Democrats have opened an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump regarding his reported pressuring of Ukrainian officials for information regarding former Vice President, a decision that Nancy Pelosi just recently decided to put on hold, Joe Biden’s son, President Trump’s decision to pull American troops out of Syria, and the ongoing fight between South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Beto O’Rourke, and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker over gun control laws and the tax-exempt status of religious organizations that discriminate against the LGBTQ community.

Tonight also marks the first time Senator Bernie Sanders returns to the campaign trail after suffering a heart attack.

The debate is being hosted by CNN and the New York Times. It is scheduled to take place at Otterbein University in Ohio at 8:00 pm.

Watch it live here.