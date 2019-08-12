[Watch] John Mayer + Chris Stapleton Perform NEW SONG Just Hours After Writing It

How in God’s name did these two pull this off?

John Mayer had a show in Nashville on Thursday night (Aug 8) and asked Chris Stapleton to join him for a song, apparently Chris didn’t mind performing either one of their hits but suggested they write something new, john’s response, “challenge accepted”.

In the video John notes that the two managed to get together the day before to write “I Just Remembered That I Didn’t Care”… the final project is pretty amazing!

The two also played a killer version of “Slow Dancing In A Burning Room”… Enjoy!