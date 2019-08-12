[Watch] John Mayer + Chris Stapleton Perform NEW SONG Just Hours After Writing It

How in God’s name did these two pull this off?
John Mayer had a show in Nashville on Thursday night (Aug 8) and asked Chris Stapleton to join him for a song, apparently Chris didn’t mind performing either one of their hits but suggested they write something new, john’s response, “challenge accepted”.
I’ve done a lot of cool stuff before, but nothing quite like writing a song with the great @chrisstapleton on a Wednesday and playing it live on an arena stage on a Thursday… It’s called “I Just Remembered That I Didn’t Care,” and it’s available now somewhere on YouTube. (And if that wasn’t enough, he sat in on “Slow Dancing in a Burning Room.”) Thanks Chris for the idea to write a song to perform together, and for being such a creative powerhouse. The afterglow is bright. (📷 @daniel)
In the video John notes that the two managed to get together the day before to write “I Just Remembered That I Didn’t Care”… the final project is pretty amazing!
The two also played a killer version of “Slow Dancing In A Burning Room”… Enjoy!