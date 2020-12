First off, who knew Jordan Davis had an environmental degree from LSU? Or that he’s now been on 4 outing with the group Ocearch… not me!

Jordan joined the expedition in Nova Scotia to help tag sharks back in October, and all I can say is the video is a MUST WATCH!

Check out this epic video of him assisting in sampling and tagging of a 17-foot, 3,500 pound great white shark named Nukumi.

On a side note, I now have a whole new level of love for Jordan Davis and his passion for our environment.