Another year in the books, another year without some really talented artists to ring it in. But thanks to Keith Urban’s NYE tradition, we remember those musicians who passed away in 2019.

Keith performed his annual New Year’s Eve medley in Nashville, TENN, the 7+min set included songs from the Cars “My Best Friend’s Girl” to honor the late Ric Ocasek, “I’m a Believer” in tribute to the Monkees’ Peter Tork, and “It Must Have Been Love” for Roxette bandmate Marie Fredriksson, to name a few.