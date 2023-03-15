Watch Keith Urban literally crush a car in Vegas

Nathan Congleton/NBC

Keith Urban can now officially add “car crusher” to his resume.

Last weekend, Keith took a trip out to Dig This Vegas in Las Vegas to try his hand at crushing a car.

“A huge thank you to everyone at @DigThisVegas for letting me go mad in your big a** sandbox & annihilate a poor, unsuspecting Ford Focus before the show last weekend !” Keith tweeted.

In the accompanying video, the “Wasted Time” singer is captured having complete fun in a forklift as he lands seismic crushes on a white Ford Focus. “Take that, you son of a b****!” exclaimed Keith as he overturned the battered car.

Keith is currently in Las Vegas for his headlining residency. For a full list of dates and to get tickets, visit Keith’s website.

