WATCH: Lake Worth Commissioner, Mayor Argue Over COVID-19 Response

A Lake Worth city commission meeting became heated last Thursday, as a commissioner and the mayor clashed over the city’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

During the emergency meeting, city officials discussed a local utility company’s role and the issue of residents losing power for not paying their utility bills.

Commissioner Omari Hardy says he requested the meeting and only one other commissioner agreed to it, while other city officials did not think the meeting was necessary.

A video of the meeting shows Commissioner Hardy becoming upset when another commissioner “calls the question” over the utility company.

“I’m sorry, that’s not how this works,” Commissioner Hardy says in the video. “We usually each have an opportunity to speak five minutes.”

Mayor Pam Triolo then asks for a second call to the question, as Hardy continues to ask that the council allow him to speak.

The two city officials then start arguing until Triolo calls for a recess.

In a Facebook post, Hardy says he does not regret the heated exchange between him and the mayor.

“Sometimes you have to get into trouble to stand up for what’s right,” the post reads.

The city later announced in Facebook statement that utility services will not cut off during the corornavirus pandemic.