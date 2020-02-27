[Watch] Late Night “Bar Jam” With Brad Paisley, Tim McGraw, Darius Rucker, And Jimmy Allen What happens when you get Brad Paisley, Tim McGraw, Darius Rucker, and Jimmy Allen in a room? They jam of course. View this post on Instagram Late night bar jam with @thetimmcgraw @dariusrucker @jimmieallen #familytradition fun fact: that’s Little Jimmy Dickens’ HankJr decanter. It’s empty. Also, leg lamp in the background is a major award. #countrymusic #drunkhistory #countrymusicislife A post shared by Brad Paisley (@bradpaisley) on Feb 13, 2020 at 2:17pm PST SHARE