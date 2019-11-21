WATCH LIVE: 5th Day Of Impeachment Hearings In House Intel Committee

A 5th day of public impeachment hearings is underway in the House Intelligence Committee.

Today’s witnesses include Fiona Hill and David Holmes.

Hill is a former official with the National Security Council and Holmes is a counselor for political affairs at the U.S. embassy in Ukraine.

Hill is pushing back on the notion that it was Ukraine and not Russia that meddled in the 2016 presidential election.

Hill says in her opening statement that Russia is ready to meddle again in 2020 and remains a serious threat to this nation’s democracy.

Hill was the top Russia expert in the White House until she left her post in the summer. President Trump and some Republican members of the House Intelligence Committee have suggested it was Ukraine and not Russia that meddled in the 2016 election.

Experts have said that conspiracy theory was started by Russia. Hill and foreign service counselor David Holmes are testifying today in the impeachment inquiry.