WATCH LIVE: Bernie Sanders to Officially Suspend Campaign

Bernie Sanders is expected to make a statement at 11:45 a.m. ET after announcing he’s suspending his campaign for the Democratic nomination for President.

Please join me at 11:45 a.m. ET for a special message to our supporters, live on our social media and https://t.co/vreIiWfeoS. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 8, 2020

Bernie Sanders is suspending his campaign for the Democratic nomination for president. His leaving the race sets a clear path for former Vice President Joe Biden to challenge President Trump in the fall. Sanders had been the front-runner in the race after victories in Nevada and New Hampshire. However, Biden’s huge win in South Carolina changed the race. Still, Sanders took weeks to make the decision to drop out even though his path to victory was very narrow.

Sanders had been a favorite with young voters and claimed during the campaign that he alone could defeat the President because of all the new voters that would turn out for him. However, those new voters never materialized during the primaries. Sanders calls himself a Democratic-Socialist. Biden and others argued that anyone calling themself a socialist would not be able to defeat Trump in a general election.