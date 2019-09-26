WATCH Live: DNI Testifying On Capitol Hill

Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire is testifying before a congressional intelligence committee about a whistleblower complaint about a phone call between President Trump and the Ukrainian president.

The complaint, that Trump was leveraging military aid to have Ukraine investigated former Vice President Joe Biden and his son for corruption, is at the center of an impeachment inquiry opened this week by House Democrats.

Trump says he was just concerned with rooting out corruption and that he did nothing wrong.

The whistleblower compliant was declassified yesterday and released today.