Gov. Ron DeSantis is providing an update on Thursday about the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

LIVE COVERAGE LIVE NOW: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives coronavirus update. https://bit.ly/2xsIpf4 Posted by WPTV on Thursday, April 16, 2020

According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 22,897 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 633 deaths.