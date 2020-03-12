WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeSantis to update coronavirus outbreak in Florida at 11:30 a.m.

Gov. Ron DeSantis will provide an update on coronavirus cases in Florida on Thursday in Miami.

The governor is scheduled to speak at 11:30 a.m. at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Joining him will be Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez, Secretary Mary Mayhew of the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, as well as hospital and Miami-Dade County leaders.

According to the Florida Department of Health, 31 Florida residents have tested positive for coronavirus, or COVID-19, and two have died.

Health officials said a passenger infected with the virus arrived at Palm Beach International Airport Wednesday night aboard a JetBlue flight from New York.

People in the vicinity of the patient were advised of monitoring procedures, while remaining passengers were released and given directions to call the health department with any concerns.