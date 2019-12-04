WATCH LIVE: Impeachment Hearing Shifts to House Judiciary Committee

The possible impeachment of President Trump moves to the House Judiciary Committee today.

The Democratic-led panel will hold its first public hearing on impeachment.

Four legal scholars are set to testify about whether Trump’s actions meet the Constitution’s impeachment standard of “high crimes and misdemeanors.”

Democrats accuse Trump of abusing his power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden’s son for a questionable position he was given on an energy board under investigation for corruption in Ukraine.

Democrats also accuse Trump of obstructing congressional investigations.

Trump insists he has done nothing wrong and has labeled the impeachment investigation a hoax and a witch hunt.

The Judiciary Committee will be responsible for drawing up articles of impeachment.