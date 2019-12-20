WATCH LIVE: Launch of Starliner Capsule

The launch of the Starliner capsule today could be the last major step toward once again launching humans into space.
The Starliner capsule is scheduled to launch into space and dock with the International Space Station over the weekend, mimicking the flight path it will take when it flies its first manned mission next year. Liftoff is slated for 6:36 am ET.
