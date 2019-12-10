WATCH LIVE: Pelosi Unveils Articles of Impeachment Against President Trump

House Democrats will unveil two articles of impeachment against President Trump today.

At a press conference in the morning, Democratic leaders in the House will announce articles of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress against the President.

At a Wall Street Journal event last night, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was asked if she thought she had the votes to approve the articles.

She says she hasn’t counted the votes and in fact she will hold an up or down vote so that Democrat House members don’t have to go on the record with their impeachment vote. Therefore, their constituents back home, especially in districts that Trump won, won’t know how their lawmaker voted.

Democrats accuse the President of abusing his office asking Ukraine to look into how Joe Biden’s son Hunter got on the board of a Ukraine energy company under investigation for corruption.

In a second impeachment hearing Monday, Nadler called Trump’s actions “clearly impeachable” and said he put his private interests ahead of the country’s well-being.