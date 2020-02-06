WATCH LIVE: President Trump Addresses the Nation on Senate Impeachment Acquittal

President Trump is calling those behind the effort to impeach him dishonest and corrupt.

The President spoke this morning at the National Prayer Breakfast with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sitting only a few feet away. Before speaking, Trump held up newspapers with banner headlines announcing his acquittal. He said he has been through a terrible ordeal.

The theme of the nonpartisan breakfast was loving your neighbor. Before the President spoke, Harvard professor Arthur Brooks called on politicians to help heal the divide that he said is tearing the nation apart. When Trump began his remarks, he told Arthur he didn’t agree with him, and that he was not likely to approve of his speech. The President appeared to take shots at Pelosi when he criticized those who say they pray for him but don’t. And a shot at the one Republican to vote to remove him from office, Utah Senator Mitt Romney. He was speaking for friends and enemies, and said sometimes your friends are your enemies.

The president will address the nation on his acquittal and the end to his impeachment nightmare at noon.