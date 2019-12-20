WATCH LIVE: President Trump to Speak at Turning Point USA Summit in West Palm

Former Vice President Joe Biden says he is the most qualified to beat President Trump.

But, Rudy Giuliani who was in West Palm Beach yesterday for a speech at the Student Action Summit for Turning Point USA disagrees. He told the audience at the Palm Beach County Convention Center that Joe Biden is so guilty, it’s ridiculous.

Giuliani says there are witnesses, tapes and documents that offer proof that Biden pressured Ukraine to drop an investigation into his son.

The president will arrive at PBIA tonight and will speak at the Turning Point USA Summit tomorrow in West Palm.