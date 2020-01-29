WATCH LIVE: SpaceX Launch Set For Today

SpaceX’s plan to one day connect the world with high-speed internet can move a step closer this morning.

The company is set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

The rocket will be carrying 60 satellites that will help provide broadband internet access to remote corners of the globe.

The blastoff from Launch Complex 40 is set for 9:06 a.m. Eastern time.

Now targeting Wednesday, January 29 at 9:06 a.m., 14:06 UTC, for launch of Starlink due to poor weather in the recovery area — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 27, 2020