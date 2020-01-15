House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is naming the managers who will prosecute the case in the Senate’s impeachment trial.
She is expected to name the team prior to today’s vote on a resolution that triggers sending the articles to the Senate.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said yesterday that the impeachment trial will likely start on Tuesday and he is planning to call witnesses.
Watch Live: Speaker Pelosi Announces Impeachment Managers
