WATCH LIVE: The Public Impeachment Hearings Begin

Top Republicans won’t be watching the first public impeachment hearings Wednesday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he’ll be paying attention to the business of the Senate while the first witnesses give their testimony.

His Senate GOP colleagues John Cornyn and Roy Blunt also said they had better things to do than watch the proceedings in the House.

Two Trump administration diplomats will testify before the House Intelligence Committee Wednesday, followed by the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine on Friday.

….This is a phony showtrial. There is zero due process, none. It is yet another fraudulent hoax conspiracy theory. It is another Witch Hunt. This is what the Socialist Doemocrat Party has become. There’s not one thing the Democrats have done in the past 3 years except try… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2019

During what President Trump calls a “circus” he will host the president of Turkey at the White House today. President Erdogan will meet with Trump in the Oval Office before holding a joint news conference.