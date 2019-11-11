WATCH LIVE: Trump First President to Attend NYC Veteran’s Parade

For the first time in its 100-year history a US President and the first lady attend the New York City Veterans Day parade today.

President Trump will lay a wreath and the president will deliver remarks and offer a tribute to the men women who served this country during the opening ceremony of the annual event.

Organizers say there will be more than 25,000 participants – veterans, active duty military personnel, and veterans supporters; also high school and college bands, and floats.

The parade takes place over two dozen blocks on New York’s Fifth Avenue. The President and First Lady remain in New York tonight, staying at Trump Tower