Watch Live: Trump Welcomes LSU Tigers to White House

President Trump is going to host the college football national champions Friday.

The LSU Tigers will take a tour of the White House and then have a meeting with the President.

The team was scheduled to arrive in the nation’s capital Thursday for other activities.

LSU beat Clemson on Monday to claim the College Football Playoff title. They finished their season a perfect 15-0.

The President and First Lady were greeted warmly with huge cheers at the game when they walked out on the field for the National Anthem.

There were chants of “USA” and “four more years.”

After hosting the LSU Tigers the President and First Lady will board Air Force One and head south to PBIA. They will arrive around 5:15 p.m. and spend the three day weekend at Mar-a-Lago with a fundraiser scheduled for tomorrow.

See the President’s schedule here.