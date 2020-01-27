WATCH LIVE: Trump’s Team Defends him in Impeachment Trial

The impeachment trial of President Trump is now in the hands of his defense attorneys. And the question remains, will witnesses be called in the Senate trial?

Utah Senator Mitt Romney says it is increasingly likely other GOP senators will want former National Security Adviser John Bolton to testify at the impeachment trial.

That statement came after the New York Times reported Bolton wrote in a new book that President Trump withheld military aid to Ukraine for announcements of investigations into Democrats. Trump has denied the claim.

The Democrat controlled House never even asked John Bolton to testify. It is up to them, not up to the Senate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2020

Democratic House impeachment managers are echoing their calls for John Bolton to testify after a new report is shedding light on what he knows about the Ukraine scandal. The New York Times reported that in his forthcoming book, the former National Security Adviser writes that President Trump told him that he’d continue to freeze military aid to Ukraine until they opened investigations against his political rivals. A statement from the House managers said “there can be no doubt now” that Bolton’s testimony would contradict Trump’s defense.

All Democrats should watch this! pic.twitter.com/WFK33pR0Lv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

South Carolina Senate Lindsey Graham said if Bolton testifies, then it is important that President Trump also be allowed to call witnesses.

One of President Trump’s lawyers, Alan Dershowitz told Fox News Sunday a crime does have to be necessary to be removed from office. He says that’s the only way impeachment is constitutional. This is opposite of what he said in 1998 during the Clinton trial. Dershowitz claims his legal understanding of impeachment has evolved since then. He argues Trump did not commit a crime.

Dershowtiz and the rest of Trump’s defense team will continue their opening arguments when the Senate reconvenes at 1:00 p.m.