WATCH LIVE: WH Coronavirus Task Force Briefing

President Trump updates what he calls the “Chinese Virus” from the White House.

He announced that he is invoking the “Defense Production Act.”

The Defense Production Act (Pub.L. 81–774) is a United States federal law enacted on September 8, 1950, in response to the start of the Korean War.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump says he will invoke Defense Production Act to marshal private sector in response to coronavirus pandemic. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) March 18, 2020

The president said a “self-swabbing” COVID-19 test will be made available to the public soon.

Pres says he'll be asking FDA to approve self-swabbing for Coronavirus tests to free up medical personnel that now perform the tests. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) March 18, 2020

Also, the Treasury Department is proposing $250-billion in direct payments to Americans, starting April 6th.

Another round of $250-billion would start on May 18th.

As the coronavirus crisis hammers the U.S. economy, the stimulus package would be a tiered payment system based on income level and family size.

The stimulus include 200-billion-dollars in aid to industries, including $50-billion for the struggling airline industry.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury proposal: Deliver $500B in checks to millions of Americans, first round coming April 6. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) March 18, 2020

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is below 20-thousand, a fall of nearly ten-thousand points since it was flirting with crossing the 30-thousand mark for the first time last month. The Dow was down more than 13-hundred points in early trading. All three major stock indexes are down around five or six percent on the day.