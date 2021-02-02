Moriah

By Moriah Donovan |

Watch: Luke Combs Puts Bluegrass Album On Hold To Focus On Album #3

Say what!? Luke Combs was working on a bluegrass album… I’m all ears on this one.

Luke shared “The Great Divide”, a track he intended to be on a bluegrass album that unfortunately has been on hold, but he has more news to share…

It looks like Luke will step back from the bluegrass project, for now, to focus on a THIRD ALBUM!

He shares the news in the vid about, check it out!