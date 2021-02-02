Watch: Luke Combs Puts Bluegrass Album On Hold To Focus On Album #3

Say what!? Luke Combs was working on a bluegrass album… I’m all ears on this one.

Luke shared “The Great Divide”, a track he intended to be on a bluegrass album that unfortunately has been on hold, but he has more news to share…

New song “The Great Divide” with @BillyStrings out now. Wrote it with my buddies Billy and Wyatt Durrette in June of last year. It was originally intended to be on a bluegrass album that I was working on, but that has been put on pause for now and album 3 is up next. pic.twitter.com/yIlXu6xuBX — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) February 1, 2021

It looks like Luke will step back from the bluegrass project, for now, to focus on a THIRD ALBUM!

He shares the news in the vid about, check it out!