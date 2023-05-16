Watch Megan Moroney sing “Tennessee Orange” in morning TV debut

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Megan Moroney made her morning television show debut this week on NBC’s Today.

She stopped by to chat with Today‘s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager about her music journey and passion for singing, before performing her debut single, “Tennessee Orange.”

“Tennessee Orange” is featured on Megan’s first full-length record, Lucky, which dropped this month. The single is currently number six and rising on the country charts.

Megan is currently on the road with Brooks & Dunn on their Reboot 2023 Tour. This fall, she’ll travel across the U.S. for her headlining The Lucky Tour.

For a full list of tour dates and to grab tickets, visit Megan’s website.

