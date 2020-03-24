Watch NOW: All The Movies Released EARLY For Digital Streaming

The Gentlemen

Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Hugh Grant, Jeremy Strong, Colin Farrell, Henry Golding, and Michelle Dockery star in the latest thriller from Guy Ritchie.

Just Mercy

Michael B. Jordan is a civil rights defense attorney fighting to free a wrongly-convicted death row inmate (Jamie Foxx).

The Way Back

Ben Affleck is a former star athlete who attempts to put his struggles with alcoholism behind him while coaching the promising basketball team at his alma mater.

Bloodshot

Vin Diesl is a superhero in Bloodshot, his new action movie that was released about a week before major theatres were closed. The movie also co-stars Sam Heughan from Outlander.

The Invisible Man

Elizabeth Moss plays a woman haunted by an abusive ex. The movie had only hit theaters February 28.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Say what! The final installment of the latest Star Wars trilogy is available for streaming now after it’s December release.

MORE MOVIES HERE