Watch now: Kane Brown takes you inside daughter Kingsley's nursery

ABC/Image Group LA You can check out Kingsley Brown’s enchanted-forest-themed nursery, thanks to a tour her parents Kane and Katelyn Brown recently gave Extra.

In keeping with the theme, the baby’s room features a huge drawing of a lion wearing a crown, plus a neon sign that puts her name up in lights.

“I’m kind of the diaper changer, but he is the best swaddler,” Katelyn offers, as Kane insists he still changes his share of diapers.

“He gets her in there and she stops crying right away,” Katelyn says of Kane’s swaddling abilities.

When the family hits the road for the U.S. leg of Kane’s Worldwide Beautiful Tour in late February, they’ll also have a new set of wheels.

“We get a new tour bus in January,” Kane explains, “so they’re going to knock out half the couch beside our bed and put in a crib so she’ll be able to sleep back there with us.”

Kingsley, the couple’s first child, was born October 29.

