Watch now: Keith Urban is Christmas classy in "I'll Be Your Santa Tonight" video

ABC/Image Group LAKeith Urban has released his new original Christmas song, "I'll Be Your Santa Tonight."

The classy video for the song casts Keith in a winter wonderland, playing piano and guitar amongst a sparkling Christmas display of festive trees and lights. Light snow flurries blow around him as he croons, "I'll bring the magic/I'll bring the lights/I'll make you a star/At the top of the tree/Shinin' so bright."

The country superstar wrote the song with Shane McAnally, which he describes as having a "classic melody" blended with a "retro 50s vibe."

"I wanted to keep the video loose and a bit more performance-based than the actual story line, because everybody has their own version of what a song should look like, so I didn’t want to touch on that too much," Keith explains of the video's concept.

"I'll Be Your Santa Tonight" is the first Christmas song Keith has released.

