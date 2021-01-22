Watch now: Matt Stell strips it down for an exclusive performance of "Look at Me Now"

Dustin Haney

Today, Matt Stell unveils his new acoustic performance of the track “Look at Me Now” exclusively via ABC Audio.

“Look at Me Now” is the final track on the Arkansas native’s Better Than That EP, which also features his second consecutive number one, “Everywhere But On,” which topped the chart back in November, alongside his breakthrough hit, “Prayed for You.”

The stripped-down, emotional “Look at Me Now” has the potential to become a wedding favorite just like Matt’s debut single, as the groom in the new song unexpectedly fights back tears as he sees his bride walk down the aisle.

Even though Matt didn’t write it, he knew he had to record it.

“When I first heard ‘Look At Me Now’ I thought it was one of the best love songs I’d heard in a long time,” he recalls. “And love songs aren’t always my thing.”

“It’s just a really well written song and from the first time I heard it I knew I wanted to record it and share it with folks,” he adds.

You can check out the new “Look at Me Now” performance online, as Matt prepares to perform as one of 2021’s New Faces of Country Music at next month’s virtual Country Radio Seminar in Nashville. With artists chosen by radio, the annual show is revered as one of the best predictors of who will find long term success in country music.

