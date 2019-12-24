Watch now: Shania Twain walks fans through the brainstorming process behind her 'Let’s Go' Vegas residency

Denise Truscello / Live Nation

Shania Twain has always had a razor-sharp vision for who she wants to be as an artist and what she wants her show to look like. Now, as she embarks on her Let's Go Las Vegas residency, the country superstar is proving that she's the mastermind behind every aspect of the show-building process.

A new video series is taking Shania’s fans behind the scenes of Let’s Go, explaining the creative process that goes into mounting a major Vegas show. The most recent episode explores set design and how the stage was built.

Each of the songs in her set has a different personality, the singer explains, which can be expressed through a different visual aesthetic. From a leopard-print red carpet to a romantic backdrop of a sunset to an all-black-and-white onstage color pattern, Shania is brimming with ideas for how to bring those personalities to life.

“I’m a non-stop coming-up-with-ideas kind of person,” Shania explains in the video, “...so the stage show is the perfect platform to go nuts.”

Let’s Go kicked off in December 2019 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. It returns in March 2020.

