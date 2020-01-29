Watch now: Travis Denning can still sing his top-twenty hit "After a Few"

Mercury Nashville

Mercury NashvilleNewcomer Travis Denning’s enjoying his first top-twenty country hit right now with “After a Few,” and you can check out a new acoustic performance of the song on YouTube now.

The Georgia native shows off his chops on both vocals and guitar on the stripped-down version of his hit about the romantic possibilities that can open up after a drink or two.

Travis previously grabbed his first top-forty hit with another alcohol-influenced tune, “David Ashley Parker from Powder Springs,” his track about a fake ID.

The singer who perpetually sports a cap from Bass Pro Shops also recorded a new version of “Tank of Gas and a Radio Song” at Vevo’s studio in New York City as well.

Thursday night, Travis kicks off his run on Dustin Lynch’s Stay Country Tour in Detroit, Michigan.

