The global One World: Together At Home broadcast featuring musicians, athletes, entertainers and more took place over the weekend.

The 8-hour event was organized by Lady Gaga and Global Citizen (an international advocacy group) organized the event that raised nearly $128 Million for COVID-19 relief.

The event featured Taylor Swift, Keith Urban, Beyance, the Rolling Stones and more. See Keith Urban’s performance of “higher Love” below, or the whole broadcast is above.