WATCH: Police Seek Suspect Who Stole Cash, Tostada Shells from Boynton Beach Taco Bell

A local police department is looking for a unidentified man who was caught on camera robbing a Taco Bell, and helping himself to some of the restaurant’s ingredients in the process.

The Boynton Beach Police Department released surveillance video last Thursday that shows a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt moving through the restaurant.

When you break into @tacobell for cash but can't resist the pre-fried tostada shells…Call us at 561-732-8116 or @CrimeStoppersPB at 800-458-TIPS if you know who he is. #ThursdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/osmKhLvqFp — Boynton Beach Police (@BBPD) November 14, 2019

The suspect made off with cash and pre-fried tostada shells. The police department says he may also be responsible for at least two other burglaries inside that Taco Bell, which is located at the Boynton Beach Mall, earlier this month.

Anyone with information about the burglar is asked to call the Boynton Beach Police Department (561) 732-8116, or Palm Beach Crime Stoppers at (800) 458-TIPS.