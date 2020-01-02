[Watch] Sam Hunt, Kelsea Ballerini, & Post Malone Perform During ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

Happy New Year!

If you missed Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve then you missed a hell of a list of performances from Kelsea Ballerini to Post Malone, and Sam Hunt to name a few.

Below are a couple clips of their performances.

Sam Hunt on Rockin' Eve I don't ever wanna be without Sam Hunt on New Year's Eve! Turn on ABC now to join the party! 🥳 #RockinEve Posted by Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve on Tuesday, December 31, 2019

Post Malone

Post Malone on Rockin' Eve What better way to celebrate the last moments of the decade than with Post Malone! 🥳 Stay up with us to watch the rest of our #RockinEve performances on ABC now. Posted by Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve on Tuesday, December 31, 2019

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini on Rockin' Eve Kelsea Ballerini isn't done rockin' out with us yet. She'll be back dancing very soon! Turn on ABC and don't miss any more #RockinEve! Posted by Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve on Tuesday, December 31, 2019

Happy 2020 y’all!