A rocket launch that was planned for the weekend is now set for today.

SpaceX will launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral around 10 a.m. Eastern.

The rocket is carrying 60 Starlink satellites that will help provide high-speed internet all over the world.

