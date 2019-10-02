WATCH VIDEO: Violent Carjacking in Palm City

A family is violently carjacked at a Palm City gas station and a motorcyclist stops to help.

Justin Laoretti had pulled his motorcycle over to the side of the road and saw the two victims, but had no idea they were carjacking victims.

Laoretti was able to calm down the grandmother and her infant grandchild after 21-year-old Jaquay Jean allegedlt forced the two out of the car.

Jean is accused of carjacking the vehicle at a Mobil gas station in Palm City, throwing the female driver out of the car and taking off with the grandmother and young boy still in the vehicle.

Jean appeared before judge in Martin County on Tuesday facing two counts of kidnapping, one count of armed robbery and one count of carjacking with a deadly weapon.