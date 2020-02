Officially stoked for this season of NBC’s The Voice!

New to the “Red Chair” this season is one-third of the Jonas Brothers, Nick Jonas.

Nick joins Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend for the upcoming season 18 singing competition show.

Check out the coaches in action singing Nick’s song “Jealous” and don’f miss the premiere on The Voice on Feb. 24 at 8PM on NBC.