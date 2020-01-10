[Watch] Y’all Think Jake Owen’s “Alabama Hanna” Is A Diss To Hanna Brown?

Okay, this song is great!

Although everyone is saying it’s a diss to The Bachelorette’s Hanna Brown, Jake insists it’s not, and that he thinks she’s cool… y’all be the judge of that.

Hanna also replied to his “diss” with quote, “By the way, Jake, I thought we were cool. C’mon. It’s hilarious and even though it’s like a diss at me the whole time, I was tapping my foot along to it and laughing. You need to check it out.” MORE

Y'all Think Jake Owen's "Alabama Hanna" Is A Diss To Hanna Brown?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

SHARE