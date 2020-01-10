[Watch] Y’all Think Jake Owen’s “Alabama Hanna” Is A Diss To Hanna Brown?

Okay, this song is great!

Although everyone is saying it’s a diss to The Bachelorette’s Hanna Brown, Jake insists it’s not, and that he thinks she’s cool… y’all be the judge of that.

Alabama Hannah (live from the barn)

https://t.co/0gSLuioEtM — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) January 10, 2020

Hanna also replied to his “diss” with quote, “By the way, Jake, I thought we were cool. C’mon. It’s hilarious and even though it’s like a diss at me the whole time, I was tapping my foot along to it and laughing. You need to check it out.” MORE

Y'all Think Jake Owen's "Alabama Hanna" Is A Diss To Hanna Brown? Yes

No View Results