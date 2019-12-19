Wawa Warns that Data Breach May Have Hit All Locations

Wawa says it fell victim to a “data security incident” which may have collected debit and credit card information from thousands of customers at all the chain’s locations, including Florida.

According to a press release, the company’s security team discovered malware on payment processing servers December 10. That threat was contained two days later.

The malware affected customer payment card information at potentially all 850 Wawa locations nationwide, beginning on March 4 of this year through December 12.

The company says that in-store payments and payments at fuel dispensers were affected, although ATM machines were not.

“I want to reassure you that you will not be responsible for any fraudulent charges on your payment cards related to this incident,” Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens states in the press release. “I apologize deeply to all of you, our friends and neighbors, for this incident.

Gheysens continues, “You are my top priority and are critically important to all of the nearly 37,000 associates at Wawa. We take this special relationship with you and the protection of your information very seriously. I can assure you that throughout this process, everyone at Wawa has followed our longstanding values and has worked quickly and diligently to address this issue and inform our customers as quickly as possible.”

Pennsylvania-based Wawa is in the process of notifying customers individually and is offering free credit card monitoring and identity theft prevention services to anyone whose information may have been collected.

