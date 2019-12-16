Ways To Prevent Your Ring Smart Cameras From Being Hacked

Multiple people are falling victims of criminals hacking Amazon’s internet-enabled home security Ring cameras to spy on them. Even though these stories are unsettling, they are preventable.
There are many ways you can prevent a hacker from getting into your surveillance system.
CBS 12 News spoke to Ian Marlow, the CEO of the cyber security firm FitechGelb in Boca Raton, and he says the problems come from unsecure Wi-Fi networks and weak passwords.
Here are some things you can do to protect yourself and your family:
- Do not use the same password for everything.
- Make your passwords more complicated, Marlow says “A lot of these times people get a new device and the password is password 1 or admin123. You need to change it. You need to use capitals and letters and numbers and a special symbol.”
- Turn on dual-authentication. This is if someone tries to hack-in or log into your device from a new location, it will send a notification to your phone and ask, ‘Is this you?’ And you have to say yes.”
- Do not share access to your Ring account with anyone.