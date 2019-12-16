Ways To Prevent Your Ring Smart Cameras From Being Hacked

Multiple people are falling victims of criminals hacking Amazon’s internet-enabled home security Ring cameras to spy on them. Even though these stories are unsettling, they are preventable.

There are many ways you can prevent a hacker from getting into your surveillance system.

CBS 12 News spoke to Ian Marlow, the CEO of the cyber security firm in Boca Raton, and he says the problems come from unsecure Wi-Fi networks and weak passwords.

Here are some things you can do to protect yourself and your family: